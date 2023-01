PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.

Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.

L to R: Linda Quidetto, Michael Covington, Jason Sullenberger (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.