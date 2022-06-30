Man sentenced to life in prison in deadly North Versailles shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man found guilty of shooting and killing another man in North Versailles will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced to Darrel Hardy life without parole on his first degree murder conviction in the 2018 death of Zack Moore's.

Darrel Hardy (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Moore was found lying in the middle of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Dixon Avenue, shot in the head. Police believed Moore had been shot while inside a vehicle, then pushed out.

Hardy was also accused of burning the vehicle involved in the homicide.

The judge also sentenced Hardy to an additional 4 to 8 years and probation on other charges.