Man sentenced to life in prison in deadly North Versailles shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man found guilty of shooting and killing another man in North Versailles will spend the rest of his life in prison.
A judge sentenced to Darrel Hardy life without parole on his first degree murder conviction in the 2018 death of Zack Moore's.
Moore was found lying in the middle of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Dixon Avenue, shot in the head. Police believed Moore had been shot while inside a vehicle, then pushed out.
Hardy was also accused of burning the vehicle involved in the homicide.
The judge also sentenced Hardy to an additional 4 to 8 years and probation on other charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.