Man sentenced after killing driver in Indiana County DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old man will spend up to 19 years behind bars after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly crash in Indiana County in October 2020.

The district attorney's office said Monday that Warren Miller hit another car head-on while under the influence of meth and marijuana. The other driver was killed.

Miller was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He will serve no less than seven years and up to 19 years in a state correctional institution.