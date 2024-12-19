Man used pellet gun to rob Downtown Pittsburgh Subway, stealing a sandwich and $400, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of holding up the Subway restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh with a pellet gun, stealing a sandwich, a Gatorade and almost $400.

According to court paperwork, police were called to the Subway on Smithfield Street after an employee said the store had been robbed.

The victim told police that when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Javion Perry, tried to buy a sandwich and a Gatorade, he said he couldn't access his card on his phone. He left and when he came back, police said Perry still couldn't pay.

The criminal complaint says Perry left the store and came back a third time. That's when police said he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employee and demanded money. The employee told police he gave Perry about $400, then Perry grabbed the money, his sandwich and the Gatorade and left.

Police gave Port Authority police a photo of Perry to distribute to bus drivers. According to the criminal complaint, one Port Authority employee called police to tell them that Perry was on his bus heading to Duquesne and officers were able to "intercept" the bus, arresting Perry.

Investigators said Perry was wearing the same clothes as the suspect and he had the money, sandwich and Gatorade.

During an interview, police said Perry admitted to being Downtown but wouldn't answer any questions, saying, "Just take me to jail, I'm going to jail anyhow."

Perry was charged with robbery, theft and possession of instruments of a crime. In court paperwork, police said that the gun used in the robbery was a pellet gun.