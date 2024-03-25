Man robbed at ATM drive-thru in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at a drive-thru ATM in Butler.

Dave Johnson frequents the PNC Bank at Clearview Mall. He can't believe state police are looking into an alleged robbery.

"I was heading over there right now to get some money, I know some of the people in there and I'm sure they're just as shocked. I just feel bad for everybody," Johnson said.

According to the report, at approximately 9:10 Sunday night, the victim drove up to the ATM and was attempting to deposit cash when a car with two people inside approached him from behind.

"It certainly makes you want to look over your shoulder to make sure that no one's behind you, whether it's night or day, but especially at night," Johnson told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah.

Investigators say one person got out of the car and approached the victim with an unknown object. That's when the victim took off.

Troopers said another suspect, the driver, pulled forward and retrieved the cash from the ATM.

KDKA reached out to PNC Bank for comment but was told they do not comment on ongoing investigations.