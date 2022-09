PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.

First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.

Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.

He's now recovering.