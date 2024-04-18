Man pronounced dead following crash into tree in Washington County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead, and a crash is under investigation in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Coroner, just after 7 p.m., a car lost control while driving along Avella Road in Independence Township and ran into a tree.

The driver was killed in the crash and was identified as 29-year-old Cody Hukill of Avella, Pa.

The coroner's report stated that Hukill was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

