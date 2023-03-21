Man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in case involving shooting death of Westmoreland Co. woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in a 2020 homicide case involving the death of a woman was shot and killed while she was sleeping in her bedroom.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Monday that Nathan Quidetto will spend 16-42 years in prison following his guilty plea in the death of Tracy Squib in Derry Township.

At the time, State Police alleged that Quidetto wanted to scare someone involved in a retaliation over a botched drug deal but drove to the wrong house.

Squib was shot while she was sleeping. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

"We felt this was an appropriate resolution given the circumstances and evidence in this case," Ziccarelli said. "This plea agreement was reached, in consultation with the Squib family, as an effort to ensure Mr. Quidetto received a substantial prison sentence, while reducing the risk of a conviction for a lesser degree of homicide at trial."