Man pleads guilty to shooting McKeesport Police officer in 2020

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of shooting a McKeesport Police officer outside the department's station in 2020 has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Koby Francis pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges, among other offenses on Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Allegheny County Police)

With the guilty plea, Francis was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

In December 2020, Francis shot McKeesport Police officer Jerry Athans while in custody after officers were called for a report of a PFA violation.

Francis was on the run for nearly 10 days following the shooting and was eventually apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Clarksburg, West Virginia.