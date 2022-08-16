Man pleads guilty to 2019 Stowe Township homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A McKees Rocks man has pleaded guilty to murder for a deadly shooting that took place in 2019 and was sentenced to serve time in a state penitentiary.

Allegheny County Police say Sherrell tried to rob Bradley Lucier inside a home on Dohrman Street in Stowe Township.

A shot was fired, hitting Lucier in the neck.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Sherrell will serve 15 to 35 years in a state penitentiary.

Sherrell also must pay Lucier's funeral expenses.