Man on the run for 2 years after fatal Point Breeze crash conviction arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man on the run for more than two years has been arrested.

Police arrested Daquan Thompson in Uniontown on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

In 2020, a judge convicted Thompson of driving drunk and causing a crash in Point Breeze that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five and a passenger in his car. Police say Thompson's blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

Thompson never showed up for sentencing and was on the run before being arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday.