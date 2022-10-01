Watch CBS News
Man on the run for 2 years after fatal Point Breeze crash conviction arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man on the run for more than two years has been arrested.

Police arrested Daquan Thompson in Uniontown on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

In 2020, a judge convicted Thompson of driving drunk and causing a crash in Point Breeze that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five and a passenger in his car. Police say Thompson's blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

Thompson never showed up for sentencing and was on the run before being arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:15 PM

