Man life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospital after shooting in Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest in Fayette County.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night at Snowden Terrace in Brownsville.
According to Fayette County 911, the man was life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
His condition is unknown.
