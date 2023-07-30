Watch CBS News
Local News

Man life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospital after shooting in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County shooting under investigation
Fayette County shooting under investigation 00:17

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest in Fayette County. 

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night at Snowden Terrace in Brownsville. 

According to Fayette County 911, the man was life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. 

His condition is unknown. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.