Man killed in Mercer County UTV crash
WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after crashing a UTV in Mercer County.
According to the police report, 64-year-old Raymond Fry was riding a UTV on South Barry Road in West Salem Township, which is a gravel/dirt road, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said Fry was driving "in a careless manner" and lost control. The UTV skidded and collided with an embankment before going airborne and overturning several times.
He wasn't using a seatbelt or a helmet, police said.
