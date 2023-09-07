Watch CBS News
Man killed in Mercer County UTV crash

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after crashing a UTV in Mercer County. 

According to the police report, 64-year-old Raymond Fry was riding a UTV on South Barry Road in West Salem Township, which is a gravel/dirt road, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Fry was driving "in a careless manner" and lost control. The UTV skidded and collided with an embankment before going airborne and overturning several times. 

He wasn't using a seatbelt or a helmet, police said. 

September 7, 2023

