31-year-old man shot, killed in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was killed Friday in a shooting in Homestead.

One person was killed in a shooting in Homestead on Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Just before 8:30 a.m., gunfire rang out in an alley between East 18th and 19th streets and McClure Street. Once police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man shot and unresponsive.

"We know they walked up into the alley, shot the victim while he was seated in his vehicle," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa. "Then they fled back across McClure Street through the alley."

The victim later died from his injuries. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Isaac Love.

As police were processing the shooting scene in Homestead, several officers were called to another incident in West Mifflin.

"I came out to work on my patio, and I thought I heard fireworks," said Ron Pasinski.

The noise came from Cypress Street, where two men ran into several police officers before ditching their car and throwing a gun into a nearby lawn.

Both men were taken into custody. Police are not saying if the two men are connected to the shooting in Homestead.