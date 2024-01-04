Pennsylvania man killed in plane crash remembered as someone who "created a legacy that will never be forgotten"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man who was killed in a plane crash last week is being remembered by those who knew him best.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, John Burley of Windber, Somerset County was killed in a plane crash on Dec. 29, 2023. The crash happened at around 9 p.m. near Buzzard Swamp Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, his death was ruled accidental. He was 59 years old.

Burley was the owner of Everything Ice, a business with roots in Johnstown. In a post on Facebook on Jan. 1, 2024, the company paid respects to "our leader, our friend, our owner, John Burley."

"John was the patriarch of Everything Ice. His impact on the ice rink industry and the lives of many people along the way will leave a lasting impression for generations. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and give them room to grieve at this time. Please keep them in your prayers," the post said.

The post from Everything Ice went on to say that it will "remain strong and continue to serve our customers" because "John would not want it any other way."

In a follow-up Facebook post, Everything Ice thanked the public for its support during this difficult time.

"John's family has been overwhelmed by the kind words, prayers, and generosity of everyone over these last few days. Your stories and condolences have helped carry everyone through this tragic time," the post said.

The investigation into the deadly plane crash is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board.