Man killed in shooting outside of Penn Hills bar

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead following a late-night shooting outside of a bar in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. along Long Road outside of the World Class Tavern bar.

A man died at the hospital after he was shot outside the World Class Tavern along Long Road in Penn Hills on Thursday night. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say that when medics and officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the early investigation into the shooting appears to show that the shooting happened after a fight broke out outside of the bar.

Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.