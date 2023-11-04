Man killed in shooting during domestic dispute in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning near the Maple Ridge Apartments on Park Hill Drive and police were called to the scene after reports of multiple rounds fired.

According to police on the scene, a woman shot a man in a domestic dispute.

The man died at the scene.

The woman was eventually taken into custody after a brief standoff that ended without incident.

