Man killed in rollover crash in Armstrong County

One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County

One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County

One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County

KITTANNING (KDKA) - One person is dead after a car crash in Armstrong County.

On Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was traveling south on Tarrtown Road in Kittanning when he hit an embankment while going around a curve, throwing him from the vehicle.

As the car rolled, the driver was thrown from the passenger side window of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details