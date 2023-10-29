Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in rollover crash in Armstrong County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County
One dead in rollover crash in Armstrong County 00:20

KITTANNING (KDKA) - One person is dead after a car crash in Armstrong County. 

On Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was traveling south on Tarrtown Road in Kittanning when he hit an embankment while going around a curve, throwing him from the vehicle. 

As the car rolled, the driver was thrown from the passenger side window of the car. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Pennsylvania State Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 29, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.