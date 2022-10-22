Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills.

Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle.

investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times.

#BREAKING Allegheny County police said a 31-year-old man died in a shooting on Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills. A bullethole is in a window of the home and vehicles struck multiple times.

An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. His identity wasn't released.

Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.

County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home.

There's been no word on any suspects.