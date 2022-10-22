Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home
Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home 01:14

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills. 

Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle. 

investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times.  

An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. His identity wasn't released.

Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.

County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home. 

There's been no word on any suspects. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 10:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.