Man killed in overnight stabbing in Crawford-Roberts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the Towne Place Apartments along Colwell Street around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

A man was killed in an overnight stabbing in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the hallway who had been stabbed in the chest. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police say that a number of people were taken in for questioning, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the stabbing.