Man killed in overnight stabbing in Crawford-Roberts

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the Towne Place Apartments along Colwell Street around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

A man was killed in an overnight stabbing in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the hallway who had been stabbed in the chest. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police say that a number of people were taken in for questioning, but no arrests have been made as of yet. 

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the stabbing. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 4:35 AM EDT

