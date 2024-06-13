Watch CBS News
Man killed in overnight McKeesport shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an overnight shooting in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. along Eden Park Boulevard.

Police say that when first responders arrived, they found a man who was dead at the scene. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Bryant Boyd of Duquesne. 

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

First published on June 13, 2024 / 5:43 AM EDT

