Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after tractor rolls over in Indiana County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/15)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/15) 02:38

EAST MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after the tractor he was driving crashed and rolled over in East Mahoning Township. 

The Indiana County coroner said 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise Sr. of Clymer was mowing a field near Deckers Point Road on Sunday around noon when the International Harvester tractor hit a stump and rolled over. 

The coroner said Wise became trapped under the tractor and had to be freed by firefighters. 

Wise's cause of death was ruled traumatic asphyxia and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's report. 

Two volunteer fire departments, an ambulance and state police responded to the scene. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.