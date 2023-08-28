Watch CBS News
Man killed in Derry fire

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after an apartment fire in the borough of Derry. 

Seventy-year-old William S. Trout III called 911 when his apartment on North Chestnut Street caught on fire Monday afternoon, the coroner said. 

Firefighters got him out of his apartment and took him to a hospital, where the coroner said he was pronounced dead. 

The coroner said the cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy and toxicology test results and an investigation into what caused the fire. 

No other details were released. 

August 28, 2023

