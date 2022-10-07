Watch CBS News
Man killed in Indiana County crash

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. 

Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. 

His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. 

Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 

The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. 

