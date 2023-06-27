22-year-old killed after crashing into coal truck in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 22-year-old man is dead after crashing into a coal truck in Indiana County.

First responders were called to South Sixth Street in White Township for reports of a tree and wires down and a crash at the same location around 5:40 Tuesday morning.

The coroner said Kohl Michael Beatty was driving south when he hit the back of a tri-axle coal truck that was moving very slowly because of the tree on the road.

Beatty died at the scene. The coroner said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The coroner ruled his cause of death blunt force trauma and the manner an accident.