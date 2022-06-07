Man killed after being struck by vehicle along Golden Mile Highway

PLUM (KDKA) -- A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Golden Mile Highway in Plum.

Allegheny County Police say the man was struck by a vehicle just after 11 p.m. and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.