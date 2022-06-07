Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle along Golden Mile Highway

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PLUM (KDKA) -- A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Golden Mile Highway in Plum.

Allegheny County Police say the man was struck by a vehicle just after 11 p.m. and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 6:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.