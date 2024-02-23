Man injured in Downtown Pittsburgh stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Police say that officers were called to the Medic 14 station along the Boulevard of Allies around 9 p.m. on Thursday night after a man who had been stabbed in the back accidentally broke a window while trying to get the attention of people inside.
According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators were able to determine through surveillance video that the man was coming from Smithfield Street before turning onto the Boulevard of the Allies.
Detectives from Zone 2 are handling the investigation, which police say is ongoing.
