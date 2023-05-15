Man injured in Allentown shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

Investigators say two Shotspotter alerts were reported along East Amanda Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent graze wound on his shoulder.

They also found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

Right now, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.