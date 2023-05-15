Man injured in Allentown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city's Allentown neighborhood.
Investigators say two Shotspotter alerts were reported along East Amanda Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent graze wound on his shoulder.
They also found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.
Right now, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.