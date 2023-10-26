Man in Indiana County found guilty of failing to register under Megan's Law

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man from Home, Pa., was found guilty by a jury for failing to register under Megan's Law.

According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., 60-year-old Robert Adams was convicted in 2019 of indecent assault and was designated as a sexually violent predator.

Due to that designation, he was required to register with state police four times per year, providing his address and other information. State police would then inform any community members that he was living nearby.

Back in November 2020, during one of his four yearly check-ins, Adams provided an address to state police but it was not an accurate address.

When informing the community he was living there, it became apparent it was not his address.

Police then learned he was living at a different address on a property where children lived. As part of his parole, he was not to have contact with any children under the age of 18.

"This defendant is a sexually violent predator and the law placed strict requirements on him for a reason. We deserve to live in a safe community. The registration and notification process helps alert neighbors so we can protect our families" said Manzi.

Adams will be sentenced in January 2024.