Man in custody following shooting in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local residents are fed up after a gunman opened fire on a man, woman, and police officer in Mt. Oliver early Saturday morning.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Julian Reese-Krasausky is in custody, according to police.

It was about 5:25 Saturday morning when police got reports of a woman shot in the leg in the 300 block of Brownsville Road.

"It's all the time. All the time. I mean every single night almost," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. She said this violence has become routine. She puts the blame on a nearby after-hours club.

"It's time to shut it down. When the health department shut it down the first time, they should have kept it shut down," the neighbor added.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they chased a man into the 400 block of Brownsville Road. The alleged suspect reportedly shot at police and hit an officer in the vest.

They were taken to a hospital for evaluation along with the woman who was hit by gunfire.

"It's not going to stop until somebody really puts their foot down. It's not going to stop. They need to stop pacifying these kids," the neighbor said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. He was shot but police said they did not fire their guns.

"Whatever needs [to be] done, it needs to be done fast. We're going to have more bodies," the neighbor said.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.