Suspect in custody following armed robbery

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in custody after an armed robbery in East Pittsburgh.

It happened near the Sunoco on Grandview Avenue.

Police said they found a firearm on the suspect once he was in custody.

Officers from Pitcairn, Braddock, Turtle Creek, and state police all responded.