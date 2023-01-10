Man in critical condition following car fire in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle fire in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Whited Street for a reported vehicle fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers soon located an unresponsive male across from his vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, per a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The male was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel in critical condition, according to the release.

No signs of a vehicle collision were found by the officers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.