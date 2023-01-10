Man in critical condition following car fire in Brookline
BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle fire in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Whited Street for a reported vehicle fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers soon located an unresponsive male across from his vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, per a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The male was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel in critical condition, according to the release.
No signs of a vehicle collision were found by the officers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.