Man in critical condition after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - One man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after midnight, Penn Hills Police were called to the 2700 block of Robinson Boulevard.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Penn Hills Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and an investigation is underway.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call on their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

