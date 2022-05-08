Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Glassport

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GLASSPORT (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. police were made aware of a shooting in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue and once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on May 7, 2022 / 9:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.