Man in critical condition after shooting in Glassport
GLASSPORT (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m. police were made aware of a shooting in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue and once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
