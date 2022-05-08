Man in critical condition after shooting in Glassport

GLASSPORT (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. police were made aware of a shooting in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue and once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details