Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Penn Hills

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times late last night in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened along Funston Avenue just before midnight on Thursday, according to Allegheny County Police.

A man was shot multiple times along Funston Avenue in Penn Hills.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the man who had been shot multiple times. 

The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 3:43 AM EST

