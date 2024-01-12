Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times late last night in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened along Funston Avenue just before midnight on Thursday, according to Allegheny County Police.

A man was shot multiple times along Funston Avenue in Penn Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.