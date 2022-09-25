Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - One person is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKeesport early on Sunday morning.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, just before 3 a.m., they were alerted to a shooting in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

Once on the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

No suspects have been named at this time.