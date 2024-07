Man in critical condition after being shot inside Stowe Twp. apartment

Man in critical condition after being shot inside Stowe Twp. apartment

Man in critical condition after being shot inside Stowe Twp. apartment

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is in critical condition after they were shot inside a Stowe Township apartment Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Broadway Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday where they found the man.

He was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is now ongoing.