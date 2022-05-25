Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being shot in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Penn Hills in the 400 block of Hershey Road.

Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

