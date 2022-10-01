Man in critical condition after being found shot in a vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a car in Mt. Oliver on Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before noon on Friday, they were called to the 100 block of Brownsville Road.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2300 block of South 18th Street for a report of a vehicle crash.

Police then found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been named and homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

