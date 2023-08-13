Man in critical condition after being beaten during robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found in critical condition inside a car on Saturday morning by police in Swissvale.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 8:40 a.m., they were alerted to a man found unconscious inside a vehicle in a parking lot on McCague Street in Swissvale.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives learned that that man had been beaten during a robbery earlier that morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

