Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after being beaten during robbery

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found in critical condition inside a car on Saturday morning by police in Swissvale. 

According to Allegheny County Police, around 8:40 a.m., they were alerted to a man found unconscious inside a vehicle in a parking lot on McCague Street in Swissvale. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Homicide detectives learned that that man had been beaten during a robbery earlier that morning. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 13, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.