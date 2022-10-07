Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man gets on school bus in Butler City to break up fight among students

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation underway after man gets on school bus in Butler City
Investigation underway after man gets on school bus in Butler City 00:27

BUTLER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man got on a school bus on Thursday in Butler City and started swearing at students and making threats, officials say.

The driver, with the Butler Area School District, called the police around 7 a.m. near Lincoln and Center avenues.

The driver had to ask the man several times to get off the bus before he finally exited. Surveillance video helped police identify the man, who they now believe got on the bus to break up a fight among students.

Police say they'll continue to monitor bus traffic in the mornings and evenings. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.