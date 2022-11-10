Man found shot to death after police pull over 14-year-old in Mercer County

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 71-year-old man was found shot to death in Ohio after police pulled over a 14-year-old boy they said was driving a stolen van in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the trooper saw "numerous indicators of criminal activity" before and after stopping the teen on I-80 in Findley Township, suggesting the vehicle had been stolen. The trooper also said the boy had a handgun in the vehicle.

Police said attempts to contact the registered owner of the van, a 71-year-old man living in Euclid, Ohio, were unsuccessful.

"The totality of the circumstances suggested a likelihood the juvenile may have used the gun to kill the registered owner and stole his vehicle," police wrote in a press release.

The trooper called police in Euclid and asked them to go to the man's house to check on his welfare. Police said when Euclid officers arrived at the 71-year-old's home, they found him shot to death.

The 14-year-old is currently being held at a detention facility while several agencies conduct a joint investigation.

Police didn't release his identity or the identity of the victim.