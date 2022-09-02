Crime scene near Rachel Carson Bridge taped off after man found shot in leg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side.

Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground, but police didn't provide any more details about the investigation. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent.

A man was shot in the leg near Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Pittsburgh on Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

