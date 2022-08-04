Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in Jeannette from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Jeannette from what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The coroner and detectives are at a home on Wylie Avenue, where family members said the man died. 

A family member said it appeared the 39-year-old man was trying to vent exhaust from a portable generator in his basement when he was overcome. The man's stepfather said he couldn't even walk a few feet into the home before feeling the effects of the fumes. 

The cause and manner of death haven't been determined, but it appears to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Family members said the man wasn't able to pay his electric bill and it appears his electricity was turned off. They said they suspect he put the generator in his home so the noise wouldn't disturb neighbors. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.