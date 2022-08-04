Man found dead in Jeannette from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Jeannette from what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The coroner and detectives are at a home on Wylie Avenue, where family members said the man died.

A family member said it appeared the 39-year-old man was trying to vent exhaust from a portable generator in his basement when he was overcome. The man's stepfather said he couldn't even walk a few feet into the home before feeling the effects of the fumes.

The cause and manner of death haven't been determined, but it appears to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Family members said the man wasn't able to pay his electric bill and it appears his electricity was turned off. They said they suspect he put the generator in his home so the noise wouldn't disturb neighbors.

