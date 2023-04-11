Watch CBS News
Man found dead in abandoned house in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead in an abandoned house in Homewood North. 

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the abandoned property on Baxter Street shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Monday after learning there may have been a body. 

Police said officers went through an open front door and found a man on the third floor with gunshot wounds to his face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner identified the man as 24-year-old Brentell Clark.

The mobile crime unit responded to collect evidence and the violent crime unit is investigating. 

