Man found dead in abandoned house in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead in an abandoned house in Homewood North.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the abandoned property on Baxter Street shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Monday after learning there may have been a body.

Police said officers went through an open front door and found a man on the third floor with gunshot wounds to his face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner identified the man as 24-year-old Brentell Clark.

The mobile crime unit responded to collect evidence and the violent crime unit is investigating.