Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park on Friday. 

The park manager told the Butler Eagle that the man from Canada had been wading in the water to get something when he lost his footing and fell into a drop-off. 

The Butler Eagle reported park rangers were notified the man went under around 4:30 p.m. His body was found around 6 after a water rescue search in the Lakeview Beach area. 

Another person who went under while trying to rescue him was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the Butler Eagle said. 

The man's name has not been released. 

First published on July 1, 2022 / 9:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.