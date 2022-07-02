Man found dead in Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park on Friday.

The park manager told the Butler Eagle that the man from Canada had been wading in the water to get something when he lost his footing and fell into a drop-off.

The Butler Eagle reported park rangers were notified the man went under around 4:30 p.m. His body was found around 6 after a water rescue search in the Lakeview Beach area.

Another person who went under while trying to rescue him was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the Butler Eagle said.

The man's name has not been released.