Man found dead inside car along Penn Hills street

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Allegheny County.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were notified of a possible shooting in Penn Hills just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

Once they arrived on the scene at McGregor Drive, they found a man dead inside a vehicle. 

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are now investigating. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, all callers can remain anonymous. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 6:48 AM

