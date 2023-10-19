Man found dead inside car along Penn Hills street

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Allegheny County.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were notified of a possible shooting in Penn Hills just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Once they arrived on the scene at McGregor Drive, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, all callers can remain anonymous.

