Man found dead in Highland Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

First responders found the man after they were called to the intersection of Ionic and Millbrae Way for an unresponsive person around 6:45 a.m. 

Police found a dead man after they were called to the intersection of Ionic and Millbrae Way in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

Police said officers also found a "crime scene" next to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death. 

