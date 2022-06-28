Watch CBS News
Man flown to the hospital after dog attack in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man was flown to the hospital by helicopter after being attacked by a dog in Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that a man in his 30's suffered severe bites to the right side of his face after his dog attacked him at a home along Center Street in Dunbar Township.

The condition of the man who was attacked is unknown at this time. No other individuals were injured.

No other details surrounding the incident were made available.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

