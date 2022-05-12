Watch CBS News
Local News

Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. 

Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. 

The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said. 

Details are still limited, but one person was transported from the scene. There's been no word on his condition.  

KDKA's Chris Hoffman is working to talk to the site's developer.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman - KDKA

Chris is an award-winning reporter who started with KDKA in May 2019. He is thrilled to tell your stories in his hometown!

First published on May 12, 2022 / 4:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.