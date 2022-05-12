Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill.

Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues.

Coming up at 4, we are working to learn more after dispatch says a man fell down a 40 foot shaft at a Squirrel Hill construction site. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8F1gr55Wei — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 12, 2022

The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

Details are still limited, but one person was transported from the scene. There's been no word on his condition.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman is working to talk to the site's developer.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.